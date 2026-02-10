NATO in final planning stages for new Arctic mission, commander says

NATO's top military commander in Europe said Monday that planning is in its final stages for a new Arctic mission as the alliance responds to increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

US Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, made the remarks during a working visit to Luxembourg, where he met Defense Minister Yuriko Backes and Chief of Defense Steve Thull, according to Luxembourg-based outlet RTL Today.

Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Grynkewich said NATO is close to completing preparations for a mission known as "Arctic Sentry," aimed at strengthening the alliance's presence in the Arctic. He stressed that the mission has not yet begun.

He added that he expected to receive further details on the mission from NATO's Joint Force Command in Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday, noting that a formal announcement could follow in the coming days if all required conditions are met.

Grynkewich also reaffirmed the US commitment to NATO's collective defense clause, Article 5, describing it as "ironclad." He said there were no indications Washington would reduce its role in the alliance and stressed that the US was working to ensure NATO remains a strong military alliance.

On Ukraine, Grynkewich said demilitarization was not an option while the war continues, describing the situation as difficult amid winter conditions and ongoing Russian attacks on infrastructure. He added that while the US has re-established direct communication with Russia, any further political steps would be decided at the political level.