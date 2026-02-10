TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS RIGHTS AND SECURITY FOR SYRIAS KURDS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that ensuring equal rights, freedoms and a sense of belonging for all citizens, including Kurds, is essential for Syria's stability.

Speaking in a live interview with CNN Turk, Fidan said the Syrian government's ability to provide equality and basic rights to all citizens is critical.

"As a country and as a state, starting with our president, we have shown an exceptionally high level of sensitivity regarding Kurds in Syria," he said.

Recalling his time as the head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, Fidan said he traveled to Syria on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an effort to prevent the outbreak of civil war.

During those visits, he said, Türkiye repeatedly raised concerns about the status of Kurds in the country.

"We have talked a lot about the situation of the Kurds. Look, a large portion of them do not have citizenship. They don't feel a sense of belonging. This feeling of not belonging will bring many problems. This is not an acceptable situation. We have worked a lot on this," he added.

Fidan said that a deep sense of mistrust still exists among Syria's Kurds, fueled by mutual demonization between different communities.

He pointed to narratives that labeled all Sunni Arabs as members of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, while portraying all Kurds as affiliated with the terrorist organization PKK or its Syrian wing, the YPG.

"Now, these toxic perceptions need to be eliminated so that there are no security problems," he said.

He expressed cautious optimism about recent developments, praising the approach of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his associates, whom he said have demonstrated a constructive and responsible perspective.

Fidan noted that in areas under their control there have been no reports of massacres or abuses against civilians.

"This is important. Hopefully, this chapter will also close in a positive way for both the Kurds and the Arabs. Türkiye will then assume that its national security concerns have been addressed, and Syria will move towards a better future," he added.





