Top US diplomat to visit Germany, Slovakia and Hungary

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will embark on a tour to Europe this week to respectively visit Germany, Slovakia and Hungary, the State Department said Monday.

Rubio will travel to Germany from Feb. 13-15 to participate in the 62nd Munich Security Conference, the department said in a statement.

He will then travel to Slovakia's capital Bratislava on Feb. 15 and Hungary on Feb. 16.

"In Bratislava, Secretary Rubio will meet with key members of the Slovak government to advance shared regional security interests, strengthen bilateral cooperation on nuclear energy and energy diversification, and support Slovakia's military modernization and NATO commitments," it said.

During his visit to the capital Budapest, Rubio will meet with key Hungarian officials to bolster bilateral and regional interests, including the US's commitment to peace processes to resolve global conflicts and to the US-Hungary energy partnership.





