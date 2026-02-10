Japan plans to join NATO-led initiative to provide US-made munitions

Japan is planning to join the NATO-led initiative to provide US-made munitions, military equipment, and funding to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List mechanism, launched last year by NATO and the US, also includes Germany and the Netherlands, alongside non-NATO partners such as Australia and New Zealand.

The framework has already facilitated the delivery of missiles for Ukraine's Patriot air-defense systems and other critical equipment.

Japan is expected to formally announce its contribution in the coming weeks, according to multiple NATO officials who spoke with NHK.

Tokyo's involvement is anticipated to focus on non-lethal defense equipment, such as radar systems, bulletproof vests, and other protective gear, with Japan providing funding rather than directly supplying weapons.

Under the program, NATO allies have already committed $2.2 billion in lethal and non-lethal military aid to Kyiv as the Ukraine-Russia war is close to entering its fifth year.