Toddler sets two Guinness Records with pool tricks

Last October, when he was just 2 years and 302 days old, Jude earned the title of the youngest person in this field for achieving a "bank shot."



Just five weeks before this achievement, at 2 years and 261 days old, Jude also broke the record for a "double pot," officially becoming the youngest person to perform both technical shots. The young talent also became the youngest pool player to sign a professional sponsorship deal.

Jude's father, Luke Owens, said he discovered his son's talent when he noticed how naturally he held a pool cue. Initially using bar stools because he wasn't tall enough for the table, Jude's family now prefers a special step stool they use in the kitchen.

Father Owens recalled starting billiards at the age of 10 and stated that his son has much more natural talent than he does.

Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, said that the skill and determination shown by someone as young as Jude are quite special, and they are excited to welcome him to the family of record holders.



Jude, who appeared on stage at a special ceremony at the 2025 UK Championship, confidently answers "Me" when asked who would win a match against his father.

A loyal Manchester United fan and admirer of footballer Bruno Fernandes, Jude is seen as one of the biggest future star candidates in the world of billiards.