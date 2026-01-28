European countries, along with Canada, Japan, urge Israel to abide by international obligations

Israel begins demolishing buildings of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem on January 20, 2026, after banning the agency's activities in January 2025. (AA)

Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and the UK "strongly" condemned on Wednesday the recent Israeli demolition of the headquarters compound of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem.

"This unprecedented act against a United Nations agency by a UN Member State marks the latest unacceptable move to undermine their ability to operate. We urge the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure the protection and inviolability of United Nations premises," foreign ministers of the eleven countries said in a joint statement.

They urged Israel to halt all demolitions after it forcibly entered the UNRWA headquarters compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Jan. 20 and demolished it using bulldozers and heavy machinery.

"We reiterate our deep concern regarding the application by the Government of Israel of legislation, adopted by the Knesset in October 2024 and strengthened in December 2025, forbidding any contact between Israeli state entities and officials and UNRWA, prohibiting and de facto preventing any UNRWA presence within Israel and in Jerusalem including the supply of electricity, water and gas to properties registered under UNRWA," the statement stressed.

Foreign ministers reiterated their support for UNRWA's "indispensable mission" to provide essential services to Palestinians, urging that the agency "must be able to operate without restrictions."

"We call on the Government of Israel to fully abide by its obligations to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in accordance with international law. Despite the increase in aid entering Gaza, conditions remain dire and supply is inadequate for the needs of the population," they further noted.

The statement also called on Tel Aviv to allow safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, ensure the operations of international NGOs in Gaza, reopening of all crossing points, "including the announced plans to re-open the Rafah crossing in both directions," and lift persistent restrictions on humanitarian goods' imports.