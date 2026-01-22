Daily AI chatbot use linked to 30% higher depression risk, US study finds

Americans who chat with artificial intelligence (AI) daily face significantly higher depression rates than occasional users, according to a study published Wednesday.

"Greater levels of AI use were associated with modest increases in depressive symptoms," researchers wrote in JAMA Network Open, noting that odds of at least moderate depression jumped 30% among daily users.

The survey of 20,847 US adults conducted between April and May 2025 found that 10.3% reported daily generative AI use, including 5.3% turning to chatbots multiple times throughout their day.

Younger users appeared particularly vulnerable to the mental health effects, though it is not clear whether AI causes depression or depressed individuals simply seek out more digital interaction.

Researchers emphasized that further investigation is required to establish whether the relationship is causal and explain why effects vary across different age groups.



