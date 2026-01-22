A mother of ten children turns out to be a monster!

In a case that has captivated the public in Gloucester, England, 56-year-old Amanda Wixon was found guilty by a court jury of holding a young person captive for 25 years, subjecting them to unimaginable tortures. Wixon's lack of remorse after the trial attracted as much outrage as the crimes she committed.

The incident dates back to 1995 when the victim, then just 16 years old, moved into Wixon's home. However, this relocation marked the beginning of a quarter-century-long nightmare for the young girl. According to court records, Wixon held the victim captive for a full 25 years without allowing her to step outside the house.

The woman, now in her forties, was rescued during a police raid. The room she lived in was described by police officers as resembling "a prison cell." The court learned that the victim was forced to care for Wixon's ten children, handle all the house cleaning alone, subsist only on leftover food, and was only able to wash herself secretly at night.

During the two-week trial, the jury heard the details of the "horrific treatment" and "countless assaults" the victim endured. Wixon's methods of violence were chilling:



Systematic Violence: Wixon once struck the woman's face with a broom handle, knocking out her teeth.

Chemical Torture: The victim was forcefully made to ingest dishwashing detergent, and bleach was thrown in her face.

Forced Shaving: The woman's head was forcibly shaved multiple times.

Medical Neglect: It was revealed that the victim had not seen a doctor or dentist in 20 years, most of her teeth had fallen out, and she was extremely malnourished when found.

When journalists asked Wixon if she had anything to say about the woman she kept as a slave for 25 years, she coldly responded, "Not much." Asked if she felt any remorse, Wixon replied, "No. I didn't do it."

The rescued woman is now living with a foster family, attending university, and trying to rebuild her life with vacations abroad. However, it is reported that she still suffers from nightmares and feels a compulsive need to clean continuously.