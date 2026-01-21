Parental phone use lowers children’s self-esteem and empathy, study finds

When a parent's attention shifts to their phone, a child does not just feel "unnoticed"—their self-esteem, empathy, and ability to form secure attachments are also affected. Studies show that children exposed to parental phubbing experience increased loneliness and social withdrawal.

At home, in the park, or at the dinner table, a child may start speaking only to find the parent's gaze drawn to the screen. This small interruption has become a routine in the digital age, known in psychology as "phubbing", a blend of "phone" and "snubbing."

Research shows that children repeatedly exposed to phubbing develop a sense of being unseen, which can lead to anxiety, low self-esteem, and social withdrawal over time. Psychologist Sevde Uzunoğlu explains that the implicit message sent is: "What I see on this screen is more important than you."

The effects extend into adulthood. A child's sense of worth is closely linked to parental attention. When communication is interrupted, the child feels invisible, internalizing messages like "I am not important; what I say doesn't matter."

Phubbing also impacts empathy development. A parent's face is the child's first "screen" for learning emotions. When attention is diverted to a phone, children may struggle to read emotions and develop weaker social understanding as adults.

Children respond in various ways—some become loud and disruptive, signaling "look at me, notice me!", while others withdraw quietly, feeling their words carry no weight. While these behaviors are often labeled "naughty," they reflect a basic need to be seen and heard.

Uzunoğlu stresses that solutions do not require perfection, just awareness and small consistent actions: putting phones aside during meals, silencing notifications, and engaging actively with the child. Even these small steps can significantly improve a child's emotional world.