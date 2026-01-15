KAIST creates powder hemostatic that stops bleeding in 1 second

Researchers at KAIST University have developed a fast-acting and stable powder hemostatic agent that can stop bleeding in one second, potentially significantly increasing survival rates in combat and emergency medicine. Severe blood loss remains a leading cause of death in battlefield injuries. The KAIST team, including a major, aimed to create a faster and more reliable way to halt bleeding.

The new powder hemostatic agent rapidly forms a strong hydrogel barrier when sprayed directly onto a wound, sealing it almost instantly—within about a second—offering a potential lifesaving solution on the battlefield or in disaster zones. The material is stable during storage and quickly deployable in emergencies.

Traditional patch-type hemostatic products struggle to treat deep or irregular wounds and are sensitive to heat and moisture. KAIST's powder form overcomes these limitations and can be applied to wounds of various shapes and sizes. Unlike older powders that only absorb blood physically, the new AGCL powder leverages ionic reactions in the blood.

AGCL powder combines natural materials that react with calcium for ultra-fast gelation with chitosan that binds to blood components. It reacts with blood cations like calcium to form a gel in one second, instantly sealing the wound.

The powder can absorb over seven times its weight (725%) and rapidly stops bleeding under high-pressure conditions. It exhibits stronger adhesion than commercial products, is fully natural, shows over 99% cell viability, and has 99.9% antibacterial effectiveness. Animal studies confirmed rapid wound healing, vascular and collagen regeneration, and excellent tissue repair.

Surgical liver injury experiments showed significantly reduced bleeding and stopping time compared to commercial agents, with liver function returning to normal within two weeks. The powder maintains performance at room temperature and high humidity for up to two years.

Initially developed for defense purposes, this advanced material has potential applications in disaster zones, developing countries, and areas with limited medical services.