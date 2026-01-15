Trump hails 'good news' that Iran won’t execute protesters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the "good news" that Iran will not execute protesters, saying he hoped it would continue.

"FoxNews: 'Iranian protester will no longer be sentenced to death after President Trump's warnings. Likewise others.' This is good news. Hopefully, it will continue!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Iran's judiciary on Thursday denied media claims that a man was sentenced to death for taking part in anti-government protests that have swept the country in recent days.

On Tuesday, Trump told CBS News that Washington would take "very strong action" if Iranian authorities executed protesters.

Reports said that Erfan Soltani, 26, was arrested and quickly handed a death sentence for taking part in demonstrations sparked by worsening economic conditions.

The judiciary's media center dismissed the reports as "fabricated," saying Soltani was detained on Jan. 10 and faces charges of "gathering and conspiring against national security and propaganda activities."

It added that Soltani is currently being held in prison in Karaj, a city on the outskirts of Tehran.

The center said that if prosecutors confirms the charges and a court issues a ruling, Soltani would face a prison sentence under Iranian law, but that the death penalty does not apply to such charges.

The protests, driven by worsening economic conditions, began in Tehran late last month before spreading to several other cities.

Amid the unrest, Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they have described as "riots" and "terrorism."