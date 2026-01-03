US confirm 9 day cares subject to fraud allegations 'operating as expected'

Nine child care centers subject to fraud allegations in the US state of Minnesota were found to be "operating as expected" during on-site inspections by state investigators this week, officials reportedly said Friday.

The state's Office of Inspector General carried out compliance checks as part of its "ongoing commitment to oversight," the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) stated in a news release, according to CBS News.

Children were present during eight of the nine inspections, while one facility had no children on site because it had not yet opened when inspectors arrived.

Investigators confirmed the facilities were "operating as expected," collected evidence and launched further reviews, the agency added.

The inspections came after YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a video late last month claiming that nearly a dozen publicly funded day care facilities in the state were not actually providing child care services.

DCYF investigators are examining four of the nine facilities, though the agency has not said which centers are under review or the nature of the investigations, the broadcaster reported.

Federal prosecutors have charged dozens of people with allegedly defrauding state programs, including those providing meals for children, autism therapy and housing assistance for seniors.

Following the video's release, Department of Homeland Security agents carried out what Kristi Noem, secretary of homeland security, described as a "massive" fraud investigation in Minneapolis on Monday.

The administration of President Donald Trump has stopped all federal child care funding to Minnesota following the allegations.





