China: US action in Venezuela violates international law

China's foreign ministry said in ⁠a statement on Saturday that it condemned ‍the U.S. action in Venezuela, which it ‌said violated ‍international law.

"China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president ⁠of a country," the foreign ministry said.

"China firmly opposes such hegemonic behaviour by the U.S., which seriously violates international law, violates ‌Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean. We urge ‍the U.S. to abide ‍by international law ‍and the purposes ⁠and principles ‍of the UN Charter and stop violating the sovereignty and security of ⁠other countries."







