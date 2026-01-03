US MILITARY STUDIED MADUROS LIFE, INCLUDING FOOD, CLOTHES AND PETS

News Dünyadan Haberler US military studied Maduro's life, including food, clothes and pets

As part of the meticulous preparation for the operation to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. military studied his life in detail, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine revealed on Saturday.

"After months of work by our intelligence team-mates to find Maduro and understand how he moved, where he lived, where he travelled, what he ate, what he wore, what were his pets, in early December our force was set," Caine explained at a press conference with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.



The general did not specify how the intelligence services proceeded in detail. However, the US operation, codenamed "Absolute Resolve," was successful and led to the arrest of the authoritarian president and his wife, Cilia Flores.



Both are to be tried in the US, primarily on charges of drug trafficking.











