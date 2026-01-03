Trump says Colombia president should 'watch his ass'

 Contact Us
"Colombian President Gustavo Petro is making cocaine, and they're sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass," US President Donald Trump told a press conference on Saturday.

Published January 03,2026
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro -- with whom he has sparred in recent months -- should "watch his ass" after the US military operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

"He's making cocaine and they're sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass," Trump told a press conference.

Petro described Washington's actions as an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America and said they would result in a humanitarian crisis.