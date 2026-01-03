Most Latin American countries oppose US military strikes on Venezuela

Several Latin American countries on Saturday opposed US military strikes in Venezuela, which President Donald Trump said were "large scale" and led to the capture of the country's leader.

"Cuba denounces and demands an urgent reaction from the international community against the criminal US attack on Venezuela," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on the US social media company X.

He said the region is "being brutally assaulted" and called it "state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Havana "strongly" condemns the US attack and added it represents "cowardly acts against a nation that has not attacked the US or any other country."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro rejected "any unilateral military action that would exacerbate the situation or put civilian populations at risk."

In a separate statement, Petro said he held a national security council meeting, adding that public forces are being deployed to the border, and all available support forces are being deployed in case of a massive influx of refugees.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva said the bombings and capture of Maduro "cross an unacceptable line" and condemned the acts.

He said the US actions represent a "grave affront" to Caracas' sovereignty and "extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community"

"The international community, through the United Nations, needs to respond vigorously to this episode," Lula added.

Earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said he talked to his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira over the phone, who expressed "strong condemnation." Gil thanked Brasilia for the solidarity.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed his concern and condemnation, and called "for seeking a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country."

Boric said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and affirmed Santiago's commitment to international law.

Mexico said it "strongly" condemned and rejected the "military actions" carried out by the US.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said the attacks "clearly" violated the UN Charter, called for respect for international law and an end to the attacks on Venezuela.

Saying that dialogue is the only solution, the ministry emphasized its willingness to facilitate this between the two sides.

Trinidad and Tobago, a dual-island Caribbean nation accused of involvement in the US seizure of an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast last month, said it had no role in Saturday's attacks.

"Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela," said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

- US-aligned countries back attacks

Meanwhile, governments aligned with the US in the region signalled their support for the military action.

Argentina's President Javier Milei, who Trump endorsed in the country's latest elections, quoted a news story claiming that the US had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and wrote: "Freedom advances! long live freedom."

El Salvador's leader Nayib Bukele reposted a July post on X related to Maduro's government. The post, which mentioned a prisoner exchange agreement that took place at the time, claimed that Caracas was "shouting and getting indignant" because "they've run out of hostages from the world's most powerful country."

Paraguay, which signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the US in December, said it warned earlier about "the unsustainable trajectory of Venezuela under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro," whom they accused of being the leader of Cartel of the Suns.

Asuncion is closely monitoring developments and calls for "prioritizing democratic means that guarantee an orderly transition," according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The statement, which described the Maduro government as a threat to the region, said the developments must lead to the "restoration of the rule of law" in the country.

Trump confirmed the strike on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been captured and flown out of the country.

He later told Fox News that his forces did an "incredible job" and he watched the operation "in real time." Asked about the next steps on Venezuela, he said the US will be "very much" involved in the process.

Earlier, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife have been indicted in New York. The two have been charged with "Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States," she said on X.

"They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."