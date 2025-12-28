Global backlash grows over Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

Following Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland, a region of Somalia, as an "independent state," Türkiye, several Middle Eastern and African countries, and international organizations, issued a series of reactions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said Israel's statement recognizing Somaliland constitutes a new example of unlawful actions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, aimed at creating regional and global instability.

Keceli stressed that the move amounts to open interference in Somalia's internal affairs, noting that decisions related to the future of the country and its northern breakaway region must reflect the will of all Somalis.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to peace and security in the Horn of Africa, Keceli said Ankara firmly supports Somalia's territorial integrity and will continue to stand with the Somali people.

- Somalia and Somalia's Southwest State Presidency

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Israel's move is "against international law" and constitutes unacceptable interference in Somalia's internal affairs, stressing that "Somalia & its people are one: inseparable by division from a far."

The Somali Foreign Ministry rejected the step as unlawful, reaffirming the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity under international and regional charters.

Somalia's Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed also condemned the move in a statement on US social media company X saying: "I firmly reject PM Netanyahu's declaration recognizing Somaliland."

He further added: "This violates international law and threatens Somalia's sovereignty and unity."

- Egypt

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone calls with his counterparts from Somalia, Türkiye, and Djibouti, rejecting and condemning Israel's decision, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry stressed that any unilateral action violating Somalia's sovereignty or undermining its stability, including attempts to impose parallel entities, is unacceptable.

- African Union

The African Union (AU) also rejected any recognition of Somaliland, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Chairperson of the Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity," the bloc said in a statement on X, warning that such moves risk undermining peace and stability across the continent.

It added that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

- Gulf Cooperation Council

The Gulf Cooperation Council's secretary-general, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, condemned and rejected Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland, warning it could undermine stability in the Horn of Africa and set a dangerous precedent that risks increasing regional tension and conflict.

- Arab League

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called Israel's decision unacceptable, describing it as a clear violation of international law.

He warned that unilateral recognition constitutes interference in Somalia's in ternal affairs and sets a dangerous precedent.

- US

US President Donald Trump said Friday he did not intend to immediately follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland.

"Everything is under study ... We'll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions and they turn out to be correct," Trump told the New York Post in a phone interview.

On Somaliland's proposal to provide the US with access to a port on the strategically significant Gulf of Aden, Trump responded dismissively, saying: "Big deal."

- Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)

IGAD reaffirmed its firm commitment to Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any unilateral recognition as contrary to international law

The Djibouti-based trade bloc called for dialogue, regional cooperation, and support for peace and stability in the region.

- Qatar

Qatar also voiced firm opposition, calling the decision to recognize Somaliland a dangerous precedent and a unilateral step that violates international law and infringes on Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Gulf nation's Foreign Ministry rejected any attempts to establish or impose parallel entities that would undermine Somalia's unity, reaffirming full support for Somalia's legitimate institutions and for preserving the country's security and stability.

The ministry added that Israel should instead recognize the State of Palestine and work to end the war in the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of undermining international legitimacy and fueling regional instability.

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a phone call that Doha fully supports Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- Yemen

Yemen's Foreign Ministry voiced full support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, rejecting any measures or declarations between Israel and Somaliland as faits accomplis that violate international law.

- Palestine

Palestine's Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed support for Somalia's unity, sovereignty and political independence, rejecting Israel's recognition of Somaliland as a move that undermines the country's stability and poses a regional threat.

It accused Tel Aviv of using Somaliland within broader destabilizing policies, including toward Palestinians in Gaza.

- Hamas

Hamas on Saturday rejected Israeli plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, including to Somaliland, following Tel Aviv's recognition of the breakaway region.

In a statement, the group said it rejects " the exchange of recognition between Somaliland and the criminal Zionist entity," describing the move as "a dangerous precedent" and "an unacceptable attempt to gain false legitimacy."

- Iran

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland as a "flagrant violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei described the move as "malicious," stressing the need for "preserving the national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity" of Somalia, and said it fits in with Israel's policy "to destabilize countries in the region and exacerbate insecurity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa."

Backing condemnations by the OIC and AU, Baghaei urged "decisive action" by the international community to "neutralize this expansionist and threat-creating move by the occupying regime."

- Sudan

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said Israel's recognition of Somaliland "constitutes a dangerous precedent that undermines the stability and security of the entire region."

It affirmed Sudan's full support for the unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and its complete sovereignty over all its territory and internationally recognized borders.

- Pakistan

Pakistan condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland as "provocative and illegal."

Islamabad said it "strongly condemns any attempts to undermine the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia," rejecting Israel's move on "the so-called Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

It reaffirmed its "complete support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity" of Somalia.

- Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said Israel's step entrenches "unilateral, separatist measures" and contradicts international law. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry underscored the kingdom's "full support" for the sovereignty of Somalia and the unity and integrity of its territory.

Riyadh also rejected "attempts to impose parallel entities" that undermine Somalia's stability and said it backs the country's legitimate state institutions.





