At least 9 killed as passenger bus catches fire after colliding with truck in southern India

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a bus caught fire after colliding with a container truck in southern India early Thursday.

Officials said the incident occurred in Chitradurga district of Karnataka state.

The bus was carrying 32 passengers and was travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga when the accident occurred on National Highway-48, reports said.

It became engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision, Ravikanthe Gowda, a senior police official, told reporters while confirming the death toll.

Gowda said most of the victims were burnt alive inside the vehicle, and injured passengers were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Reports said the bus was hit by the truck, which was coming from the other side, after it jumped the divider and crashed into the bus.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka," Modi wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest," he said.



