Moscow cites slow but steady progress in Ukraine talks with US

DPA WORLD Published December 25,2025

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there has been slow but steady progress in the talks with the US on ending the war in Ukraine during a press conference on Thursday, according to the state-run TASS news agency.



"In the negotiation process to settle the Ukraine conflict, by which I mean the negotiation process with the United States, slow but sure progress can be observed," Zakharova was quoted as saying.



Ukraine itself was barely mentioned, despite having been resisting Russia's full-scale invasion for nearly four years. Instead, Zakharova sought to drive a wedge between Washington and its European allies involved in peace efforts.



She called on US counterparts to "actively oppose attempts by Western European countries to torpedo and undo the progress made in the negotiation process on Ukraine."



Diplomatic activity has accelerated since US President Donald Trump presented a 28-point peace plan in late November, which unsettled Kiev and its allies by echoing several Kremlin positions.



Zelensky and his partners have since worked on a revised 20-point framework, including during recent meetings in Berlin and Miami with senior Trump administration officials, while the United States has also held separate talks with Moscow.



Russia, however, has yet to present an official position and has not retreated from its maximalist demands.



With regard to a potential peace plan, Zakharova reiterated Moscow's alleged willingness to negotiate a non-aggression pact with a European or NATO country.



"Russia is ready to formulate corresponding commitments in the form of a written, legally binding document," said Zakharova.



Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously offered such an agreement and rejected claims that Russia could attack a NATO country as "nonsense."



Zelensky said on Thursday that he had "a very good conversation" with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "to bring the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine."



"Some essential details," were discussed, he said in a post on Facebook. "There are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace."



Zelensky's post came a day after he told journalists that while Kiev, the US and Europe had reached consensus on several major issues, the main sticking point continues to be territorial control over eastern Ukraine.



Russia has long demanded that Ukraine cede control of the contested eastern Donetsk region as part of any ceasefire, a condition Zelensky has consistently rejected.

















