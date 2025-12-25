ERDOĞAN MEETS WITH CHAIRMAN OF SUDANS SOVEREIGNTY COUNCIL, BURHAN

Following a private meeting between Erdoğan and Burhan, who visited Türkiye at Erdoğan's invitation, they proceeded to the working lunch.

The closed-press lunch was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı, National Intelligence Organization Director İbrahim Kalın, Presidency Private Secretary Hasan Doğan, Presidency Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Presidency Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün, and Presidential Foreign Policy and Security Chief Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan emphasized that collaboration between Türkiye and Sudan would be enhanced in various sectors, ranging from trade and agriculture to defense industry and mining.

President Erdoğan noted that the ongoing conflicts in Sudan have led to one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, particularly mentioning grave violations in the El Fasher region that amount to crimes against humanity. He stressed the need for serious and decisive steps to prevent such actions.

Erdoğan expressed Türkiye 's desire for peace, stability, and territorial integrity in Sudan, aiming for a ceasefire and the establishment of lasting peace among Sudanese.

Erdoğan also mentioned that Türkiye would continue to meet the needs of the Sudanese people facing humanitarian crises through humanitarian aid.