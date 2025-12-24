Two police injured in apparent explosion in Moscow

Two police officers were injured in an "incident" in Moscow near where a senior Russian general was killed this week, authorities said on Wednesday, with local media reporting that an explosion occurred.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was "establishing the circumstances of an incident in southern Moscow that injured two traffic police officers".

The statement on Telegram added that investigators were inspecting the scene and carrying out forensic analysis including "medical and explosive examinations".

The area was cordoned off and had a large police presence, according to images broadcast on Russian television, which quoted witnesses describing an explosion that occurred at around 1:30 am (2230 GMT Tuesday).

The incident took place near where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed on Monday by an explosive device that had been placed under his parked car.

Sarvarov had been the head of the Russian General Staff's training department.

Since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has been blamed for several attacks targeting Russian military officials and pro-Kremlin figures both in Russia and in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Kyiv has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks but has not commented on Monday's incident.