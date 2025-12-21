Police clash with protesters in Turin after eviction of social centre

Clashes erupted with police in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday evening after the eviction of a left-wing social centre, leaving several officers injured, local media reported.

Demonstrators set rubbish containers on fire and ignited fireworks, according to videos broadcast by Rai News. Stones and bottles were also thrown.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to restore order, the ANSA news agency reported.



ANSA said seven police officers were injured, while Rai News put the number at nine.



Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the violence, saying the right to protest must be respected but that destroying cars or attacking police officers carrying out their duties was unacceptable.

Left-wing politicians, however, said they had demonstrated peacefully and expressed disappointment at the outcome of the day, which they said was the result of the eviction of the Askatasuna centre and an atmosphere of tension and fear.



Authorities had cleared the youth centre a few days earlier following the vandalism of the newsroom of the Turin daily La Stampa about three weeks ago. Left-wing activists with alleged links to the centre were said to have been involved.

They had marched from a pro-Palestinian demonstration to the newspaper's offices, forced open doors and vandalized the premises.



