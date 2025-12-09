Farmers escalate protests across Greece with road, port blockades

Farmers and livestock breeders in Greece intensified their nationwide mobilizations Monday over delays in the payment of subsidies and other grievances, blocking major roads, customs offices, ports and airports, according to the Greek daily Kathimerini.

At a meeting in Trilofos, Thessaloniki, representatives from 20 agricultural and livestock blocs spanning regions formed a coordination committee to organize nationwide actions.

The committee indicated that dialogue with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and government officials remains possible but only under specific terms and conditions.

Farmers carried out a two-hour blockade of side roads at Nikaia, while the Athens-Thessaloniki national highway remains closed. Sections of the E65 highway and customs offices at Evzoni, Promachonas, Exochi and Niki are also blocked.

Overall, more than 10 points on the Athens-Thessaloniki national road and the Egnatia Motorway are obstructed by tractors.

At Heraklion Airport, protesters attempted to breach riot police barriers with tractors and agricultural vehicles.

Meanwhile, the "Diagoras" ferry on the Mytilene-Chios-Piraeus route departed from Mytilene port without passengers or vehicles due to a blockade, leaving 160 passengers, 25 trucks and 46 other vehicles behind.

Farmers in Magnesia continue to hold their positions, while the Mikrothebes blockade remains firm ahead of a scheduled port blockade of the port of Volos on Wednesday.

Additionally, a new blockade was established near the Naoussa Railway Station, where farmers from the United Federation of Agricultural Associations of Imathia strengthened their presence.





