1 in 10 working Brussels residents lives below poverty line, report says

Nearly one in 10 employed residents in Brussels lives below the poverty line, a new report by the Brussels care agency Vivalis revealed Tuesday, highlighting the persistent financial insecurity faced by the city's workforce.

The report shows that 9.6% of working Brussels residents are considered "working poor," almost double the national average of 4.7%, Belga news agency reported.

Regional disparities are also significant, with 5% in Wallonia and 3.7% in Flanders living in similar conditions.

Vivalis warned that these figures likely underestimate the scale of the problem, as national statistics do not capture the complex mix of short-term contracts, multiple part-time jobs, and undeclared full-time work prevalent in the capital.

The agency categorizes the working poor into three groups: those with consecutive short-term contracts, "hybrid" workers juggling several insecure jobs, and "invisible" full-time undeclared workers.

High housing costs, unstable employment, poor-quality housing, and debt further hinder these workers' ability to escape poverty, the report added.

Vivalis called for better data on undeclared workers and simpler labor market rules, including clearer definitions of employment statuses.

The agency also emphasized that work and social protection should complement rather than compete with each other, as many benefit recipients are employed but still rely on state support.





