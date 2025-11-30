Nearly 200 confirmed dead in Sri Lanka landslides and floods

The official death toll from floods and landslides in Sri Lanka increased to 193 on Sunday, with 228 still missing, the Disaster Management Centre said.



Fresh incidents of landslides were reported on Sunday in the central part of the country, while an irrigation tank was breached in a village in the north-east.



The majority of the deaths were due to landslides in the central Kandy and Badulla districts. Over 1 million people have been displaced.



Rains lessened after storm Ditwah moved away from the country towards southern India on Saturday.



Sri Lankan search and rescue crews backed by teams from India were continuing to airlift people stranded in flood-affected areas, as well as distribute relief material.



The devastation left more than 5,000 houses fully or partially damaged, roads and bridges washed away and caused damages to powerlines.

