11 killed after test train crashes into construction workers in southwest China

A seismic-detection test train fatally struck construction workers on a curved track section in Kunming, Yunnan, killing 11 and injuring 2, according to state media. Authorities have launched an investigation and vowed legal action and safety reviews following the accident.

Published November 27,2025
Eleven people were killed and two injured Thursday in southwest China's Yunnan province after a test train conducting seismic detection struck construction workers who had entered the tracks at a curved section of the Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming, state media reported.

An emergency response plan was activated and authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, according to the Global Times.

The station has since resumed normal operations with the injured receiving treatment.

Authorities said they will prosecute those responsible in accordance with the law, review the incident for future lessons and take steps to ensure the safety and stability of railway operations.