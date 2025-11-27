Putin says Russia to raise nuclear test preparations in talks with US

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the Russian media in Bishkek on November 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will bring up the issue of nuclear testing preparations during upcoming negotiations with the US, while also indicating readiness to engage in wider talks on European security and strategic stability.

Speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, Putin said an American delegation is expected in Moscow next week and Russia plans to address "all issues of strategic stability" with Washington.

"If they don't want to do anything about the New START treaty, then that's okay," he said, referring to the pact expiring in February.

The US and Russia have a long-standing arms control agreement, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as the New START Treaty, which entered into force in February 2011.

RUSSIA-EUROPE TENSION, NEGOTIATIONS ON UKRAINE



Putin said Russia is prepared to formally confirm it has no intention of attacking Europe.

"If they want to hear it from us, well, let's do it. We'll put it on record, no problem," he said.

Putin added that negotiations on Ukraine-related proposals would be led by the Foreign Ministry, with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky serving as the senior representative and aide Yuri Ushakov coordinating contacts with the American side.

He said the draft plan discussed after the Geneva talks must be translated into diplomatic wording. "Every word matters," he added.

The president recalled that Russia had suggested talks on strategic issues during previous administrations, but discussions stalled in Washington at the time.

Putin reiterated that Russia wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine, though he said this is currently "legally impossible," and that any decisions must receive international recognition.

He confirmed that Russia and the US are ready to discuss "specific issues" of strategic stability, saying the American side appears to be taking Moscow's position into account. He referred to earlier exchanges held "before Anchorage and after Alaska," without giving details.