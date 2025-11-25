TWO CLIMBERS DIE ON NEW ZEALANDS HIGHEST MOUNTAIN

New Zealand Police on Tuesday said that two missing climbers died on the country's highest mountain.



Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said in a statement that work was underway on Tuesday to recover the two dead climbers, part of a group of four needing assistance on Monday while on the west side of Aoraki Mount Cook, in the country's South Island.



Two of the climbers from the group were airlifted from the mountain uninjured at about 2:15 am Tuesday (1315 GMT Monday), Walker said.



The inspector added that extensive searches were conducted by two helicopters throughout the night but, despite calm and clear conditions on the mountain, the two missing climbers were already deceased when they were spotted at around 7 am.



At 3,724 metres, Aoraki Mount Cook is New Zealand's tallest peak. It is a popular tourist attraction and sits within the Southern Alps, the mountain range that runs the length of the South Island.



