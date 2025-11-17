India arrests alleged aide of Delhi ‘suicide bomber’

India's National Investigation Agency said Sunday it arrested an aide of the alleged "suicide bomber" in the New Delhi blast case.

The agency identified the person as a Kashmiri resident, Amir Rashid Ali, "who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured," it said in a statement on US social media company X.

The "vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED)" that exploded during the incident last Monday in the Indian capital New Delhi was "registered" under the name of Amir Rashid Ali, it added.

The attacker was identified as Umar Un Nabi, also a Kashmiri resident.

The blast occurred outside the Red Fort, a historic Mughal-era structure, last Monday.

The Indian government called it a "terrorist incident" committed by "anti-national forces."

The Indian agency said it also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi and is continuing its probe into the incident.

Earlier, the Press Trust of India reported the death toll due to the blast had risen to 13.





