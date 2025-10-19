FLIGHTS RETURN TO NORMAL AT GERMANYS MUNICH AIRPORT AFTER STOPPAGE

Normal operations have been restored at Munich airport after take-offs and landings were halted briefly on account of "suspicious observations," a spokeswoman for the southern German airport reported on Sunday.



The effects of the stoppage had been limited, with three flights diverted late on Saturday evening, one of which eventually landed at Munich, she said.



The federal police, who are responsible for policing the country's airports, reported "suspicious observations" by a number of people.



Flight security then blocked flight movements for around half an hour from 10 pm (20:00 GMT), the spokeswoman said. There was another brief stoppage from 11 pm.



A police spokesman would made no comment early on Sunday on whether the observations referred to drone sightings.



At the beginning of October, thousands of passengers were affected on two successive evenings when flights were halted at the airport following suspected drone sightings.



Around 10,000 passengers were affected, with some of them spending the nights on camp beds and sleeping mats in the terminals.



