South Korea to ban phones in classrooms from 2026

The South Korean Parliament has passed a bill banning students from using cell phones and digital devices in classrooms, effective from March 2026. This move comes amid rising concerns about social media addiction among young people.

According to nationwide surveys, 37% of middle and high school students say social media affects their daily lives, while 22% experience anxiety when they cannot access their accounts.

Cho Jung-hun, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party, defended the bill, stating, "Our children's social media addiction is at a serious level. Every morning their eyes are bloodshot; they stay up all night on Instagram."

INCREASING BANS WORLDWIDE

With this step, South Korea joins countries tightening digital restrictions.

Australia recently expanded social media bans for teenagers.

In the Netherlands, a study showed that banning cell phones increased students' focus in class.

ONE OF THE MOST DIGITALLY CONNECTED COUNTRIES

According to the U.S.-based Pew Research Center, South Korea ranks among the most digitally connected societies globally, with 99% internet usage and 98% smartphone ownership.

Because of this, excessive use among youth has become a top government priority.

DETAILS AND OPPOSITION

The new law allows devices to be used by disabled students or for educational purposes.

However, some youth organizations oppose the decision, arguing the ban may violate children's human rights.

When it comes into effect in March 2026, South Korea will join other countries limiting smartphone use in schools.