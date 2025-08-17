Death toll from rains, flash floods in Pakistan rises to 351

The death toll in Pakistan from flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains has risen to 351, Geo News reported Sunday, citing authorities.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 328 people lost their lives and many others were injured, while the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan reported 12 deaths and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, also known as Pakistan-administered Kashmir, saw 11 fatalities.

Authorities are worried that the death toll could increase as rescue efforts continue in the hardest-hit regions, where intense floods and landslides have ravaged homes, businesses and infrastructure.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government declared an emergency in all flood-affected areas as the death toll climbed and a search and rescue operation for the missing continues.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued a notification declaring nine districts flood-affected, including Swat, Battagram, Bajaur, Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Mansehra, Torghar and Shangla.

So far, 209 deaths have been reported in Buner, with 134 missing and 159 injured. Rescue operations are underway by three army battalions and 300 civil defense volunteers. Authorities are providing food, tents and blankets to those affected.

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gadapur, visited flood-hit areas in Buner and later chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Officials informed him that over 3,500 people have already been rescued.

He commended the work of all institutions and assured that the government would "leave no stone unturned" in the rehabilitation of the victims.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday also observed a day of mourning to express sorrow and grief over the loss of lives across the province.

The National Disaster Management Authority has warned of another spell of monsoon rains from Friday until Sept. 10.

Monsoon rains, which typically last from June to September, often cause destruction across South Asia, including Pakistan, but climate change has increased their unpredictability and intensity in recent years.





