WORLDS SMALLEST SNAKE, THOUGHT EXTINCT, FOUND

Measuring about 10 centimeters in length and just 2 millimeters in width, this tiny reptile is locally known as a "wormsnake"—yet it's even smaller than most earthworms. The species is endemic to Barbados, meaning it lives nowhere else on Earth, and it is completely blind. Its primary diet is believed to consist of termites and termite eggs.

Ecologist Connor Blades from the Barbados Ministry of Environment told CBC, "The snake hadn't been seen in almost 20 years. This is one of the most exciting moments of my career."

The Barbados threadsnake has only been documented five times in the past 135 years. The first confirmed sighting dates back to 1889. However, it wasn't until 2008 that the species was officially identified as a unique type of snake through genetic analysis conducted by Prof. S. Blair Hedges of Temple University. That study confirmed the Barbados threadsnake as the smallest known snake in the world.

Prof. Hedges noted, "I spent years trying to find this snake, turning over hundreds of rocks without success. That's why I believe it's an extremely rare species."