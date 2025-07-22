2 people killed, 20 trapped after mine collapses in northern Myanmar

At least two people were killed after a jade mine collapsed in Myanmar's northern Kachin state, trapping 20 people under the rubble, Xinhua News reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The incident took place on Monday morning when a wall at a jade mine in Kachin's Hpakant township caved in.

A local rescue official said: "Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue efforts are underway."

The official noted that the death toll from the collapse could surpass 10, with several nearby homes also destroyed.



