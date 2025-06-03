Macron’s wax figure stolen from Paris Museum

President Emmanuel Macron's wax figure has been stolen from a wax museum in the French capital, Paris.

According to national media citing police sources, the theft took place at the Grévin Museum in Paris' 9th arrondissement, where wax figures of famous personalities are displayed.

In the morning hours, two women and one man entered the museum and stole Macron's figure.

The suspects, reportedly members of the environmental organization Greenpeace, disguised themselves as museum staff after entering.

They wrapped the figure in a cover and exited through the museum's emergency door.

The artwork is said to be worth 40,000 euros.