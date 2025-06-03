Depression burnout cases soar in Belgium especially among youth

Belgium has witnessed a significant rise in the number of people unable to work due to depression or burnout, with a 44% increase over the past five years, mainly among youth.

According to official data released by the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance on Monday, by the end of 2023 more than 526,000 people were receiving long-term disability benefits, with psychological disorders accounting for nearly 38% of the cases. Among them, 137,454 individuals were diagnosed with depression or burnout.

The increase is most prominent among young people, particularly those under the age of 30, where cases jumped by 21.6% in just one year.

Women represent the majority of long-term disability recipients, accounting for nearly 60% of all cases and around 69% of those related to depression or burnout.

Although the highest number of cases remains in the 55-59 age group, younger demographics are experiencing the fastest growth.

Experts point to mounting workplace pressure, evolving career expectations and a greater openness about mental health issues as key factors behind the rise.

The financial burden on the state is also increasing, with Belgium spending over €2 billion ($2.3 billion) on long-term sickness benefits linked to these conditions in 2023, a 15% rise compared to the previous year and a 74% increase since 2018.