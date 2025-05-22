Mormon cricket invasion disrupts Utah roads

A Mormon cricket infestation in Utah, USA, has disrupted daily life, with crushed insects creating slippery roads, endangering traffic safety. In some counties, authorities have deployed snowplows, typically used for clearing snow, to remove the insects from the streets.

The population of these insects is increasing daily, causing growing concern among Utah residents. Some social media users have shared images of the infestation, calling it "a sign of the apocalypse." Authorities are closely monitoring the situation for both environmental and traffic safety, advising citizens to be cautious, especially while driving.

Experts warn that these insects, which hatch in the spring, may reappear in even greater numbers during the summer, with a second wave of infestation becoming likely if the warm weather continues. Agricultural and environmental experts suggest that a larger infestation could be inevitable if hot conditions persist.