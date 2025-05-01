TORRENTIAL RAINS, GUSTY WINDS BUFFET NEW ZEALANDS CAPITAL

Torrential rains with severe winds gusting up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour struck New Zealand on Thursday, including the capital Wellington, prompting the closure of schools and flight cancellations, local media reported.

The country's second-largest city, Christchurch, was placed under a state of emergency after torrential rain triggered widespread flooding, Radio New Zealand reported.

Howling gales, the strongest in over a decade, buffeted Wellington, damaging roofs, downing trees, and closing roads.

Massive waves pounded Wellington's coastline, dumping debris on roads and making driving dangerous.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it had deployed to 93 minor storm-related events, and referred a further 66 to other agencies.

Flights were cancelled at Wellington Airport until at least 6 pm local time (0600GMT).

Weather authorities upgraded Wellington's wind warning to a rare red level, with destructive gales and a threat to life from flying items and falling trees.

"Destructive winds will cause widespread damage, including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply," MetService said in a statement.

Authorities urged people to stay indoors or seek sturdy shelter away from trees, in addition to avoiding travel.

A local state of emergency was also declared for the Selwyn district.