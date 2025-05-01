Israel put out massive Jerusalem wildfire after 30 hours; 20,000 dunams of land burned

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning in the Latrun area, in central Israel, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, 01 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

Israel announced Thursday that a massive wildfire that erupted in the Jerusalem area had been brought under control after nearly 30 hours, destroying 20,000 dunams (5,000 acres).

The Fire and Rescue Authority declared "full control over the massive fire that erupted in the Jerusalem Hills on Wednesday," according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN and Channel 12.

The state broadcaster said the fires ravaged 20,000 dunams of land in the area.

It stated that a special investigation team has been formed to determine the cause.

Contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that individuals deliberately started the fires, Channel 12 reported that "the main fires in the Jerusalem Hills were not set intentionally, and assessments indicate they were caused by negligence."

Speaking to students Thursday, Netanyahu said: "We currently have 18 individuals in custody suspected of intentionally setting fires—one was caught in the act."

But Israeli Army Radio refuted Netanyahu's claims, stating that "only three individuals have been detained on suspicion of arson."

Dismissing Netanyahu's allegations, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported: "At this stage, there is no conclusive evidence indicating the fires were deliberately set."

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the blaze in the same area that experienced less severe wildfires last week.

Thousands of residents from several towns were evacuated Wednesday as a result of the wildfires, which raged between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with dozens of cars trapped and drivers walking across the road to escape the flames.