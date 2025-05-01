Historic blackout hits Spain and Portugal, millions affected

Spain and Portugal experienced the largest power outage in their histories, leaving millions without electricity on Monday. As life ground to a halt, citizens shared how they coped and what they missed most in the blackout.

1. CASH IS KING AGAIN

With card payment systems and ATMs offline, long lines formed for cash. In Madrid, Ed Rowe said they managed to buy coffee initially but couldn't make any purchases once their cash ran out. "Cash is still king," agreed Grace O'Leary, who counted coins with her mother to buy drinks.

2. RADIOS BECOME LIFELINES

With internet, phones, and TVs down, people turned to old-school radios. Daniel Clegg in Barcelona said the hardest part was being completely disconnected. In rural areas, wind-up radios kept some informed. "It reminded me of wartime," said 82-year-old Christine Buschschlüter.

3. CANNED FOOD OVER GOURMET MEALS

Without electric cookers, people turned to no-prep foods. Supermarkets were overwhelmed. "We bought canned tuna, and now we have a lot left—but it won't spoil," said actor Jaime Gorgojo.

4. CANDLES AND FLASHLIGHTS LIGHT THE WAY

With streetlights out, homes were lit by candlelight and people walked with flashlights. Some cooked meals over candle-heated stoves, though experts warned of fire hazards.

5. POWER BANKS A LIFESAVER

Phones and tablets quickly died. Tech stores in Madrid saw lines for power banks. In Barcelona, Sarah Baxter used a solar charger to power her phone and her elderly neighbor's. Others regretted not having physical books or board games ready.

EXPERT ADVICE FOR EMERGENCIES

UK government guidance includes having bottled water, a first aid kit, and baby supplies on hand for such events. Despite the hardships, some, like Ed Rowe, found peace in disconnecting: "Sometimes, it feels good to be unplugged."