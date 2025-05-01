Trump says buying Iranian oil must stop, threatens secondary sanctions on purchasers

US President Donald Trump called for an immediate end to all purchases of Iranian oil and petrochemical products on Thursday, and warned that violators would face sweeping secondary sanctions.

"All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He indicated that "any country or person" engaging in such transactions would face secondary sanctions and be barred from doing business with the United States "in any way, shape, or form."

The statement followed a State Department announcement Wednesday that imposed sanctions on seven entities involved in Iranian oil trade. The agency said Trump remained committed to ending Iran's "illicit exports," including shipments to China, under his "maximum pressure" strategy.

The US has accused Iran of backing the Yemeni Houthi group, that has targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Trump's remarks came days after the latest US-Iran nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman.

A fourth round in Rome was postponed due to logistical issues, according to Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Thursday, adding that a new date would be set when both sides agree.