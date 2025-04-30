UK watchdog calls out coffee pod ‘eco’ claims as misleading

Two major coffee pod brands have been reprimanded by the UK's advertising watchdog for making misleading environmental claims about their products.

The Advertising Standards Authority on Wednesday banned ads by Lavazza UK and Dualit, ruling that both companies gave consumers the false impression their coffee pods were suitable for home composting.

Lavazza promoted its pods as "compostable" and referred to them as "eco caps," while Dualit also made claims about the eco-friendly nature of its capsules.

However, the watchdog found that the products could only be composted through industrial processes, which are not accessible to most households.

Lavazza defended its use of the term "compostable," saying it referred to the materials used rather than the method of disposal.

But the authority disagreed, stating the ads implied that the pods could be composted in domestic garden compost bins, which is not the case.

There is a difference between home and industrial composting: the former is a slower process done in garden bins, often unable to break down more complex materials, while the latter involves specialized equipment and controlled conditions to rapidly decompose a wider range of items.

The new ruling underscores growing scrutiny of green claims in advertising, as consumers become more environmentally conscious and regulators crack down on "greenwashing," meaning deceptive claims to make a product seem earth friendly.





