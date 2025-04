Three dead in boating crash at Alabama pro fishing tournament

Three people died in a boating crash at a Major League Fishing event in Alabama on Wednesday, according to local media.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened after two fishing boats collided at Lewis Smith Lake, the reports said. In addition to three fatalities, the ALEA said three more people were injured.

Major League Fishing did not provide further details about the incident and cancelled the final day of competition.

Reuters has contacted the ALEA for comment.