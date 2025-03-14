Pi Day celebrated globally on March 14th

Every year on March 14th, math enthusiasts and scientists celebrate pi, one of the most famous irrational numbers.

The number pi, symbolized as π in mathematics and commonly approximated as 3.14, is significant not only for mathematical calculations but also as an element highlighting the aesthetic and poetic aspects of science.

WHAT IS PI?

Pi (π) is a mathematical constant that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. As an irrational number with infinite digits, pi is usually summarized as 3.14 to two decimal places.

In the 17th century, Welsh mathematician William Jones named this constant π after the Greek word "periphery," meaning "circumference." However, it was the Swiss mathematician Johann Lambert's proof in the 1760s that confirmed pi as an irrational number.

THE ORIGINS OF PI

Humanity has known about the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter being approximately three for thousands of years.

Around 4,000 years ago, the Babylonians calculated pi to be about 3.125 by determining that the perimeter of a regular hexagon inscribed in a circle was equal to six times the circle's radius.

In the Rhind Papyrus from Ancient Egypt (circa 1650 BC), pi was estimated to be approximately 3.16049. The famous Greek mathematician Archimedes calculated that pi fell between 3.1408 and 3.1429 using polygons.

WHY IS PI SO IMPORTANT?

Pi is not just a number related to circles; it is used as a fundamental principle in many branches of science, particularly in physics and geometry. It plays a critical role in understanding many phenomena in nature, from the structure of atoms to the flow of rivers.

Additionally, pi holds a special place in daily life and popular culture.

In 1988, physicist Larry Shaw, working at the Exploratorium in San Francisco, realized that March 14th corresponds to the first three digits of pi (3.14) and turned this day into a celebration.

Since then, Pi Day has been celebrated globally, with math problems being solved, science-related events held, and of course, one of the most famous round treats—pie—being baked to give this special day meaning.