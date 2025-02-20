Sun returns to Dublin after record-equaling 11 days of cloud

Dubliners are basking in the sunshine again after the Irish capital endured 11 consecutive days without a glimpse of the sun-a dull spell that equals a record set more than half a century ago.

Dublin Airport recorded zero sunshine between Feb. 8 and Feb. 18, according to Met Eireann, Ireland's meteorological service.

That matches a record from March 1969, when the city last experienced such an extended period of gloom.

While 11 sunless days are unusual for Dublin, it falls short of Ireland's national record.

Sixteen consecutive days without sunshine have been recorded twice-once in Belmullet, County Mayo, in September 1956, and again at Cork Airport between December 2018 and January 2019.

On average, Ireland enjoys between 1,100 and 1,600 hours of sunshine each year, with the sunniest months being May and June, when most areas receive 5 to 6.5 hours of sunshine per day.

By contrast, December is typically the dullest month, with only one to two hours of sunshine daily, depending on location.