Fair, lasting peace cannot be achieved by expelling Palestinians from their lands: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday said that a fair and lasting peace cannot be achieved by expelling Palestinians from their lands, emphasizing that the land is not a subject for negotiation.

"The way to achieve a fair and lasting peace is not through the expulsion of millions of Palestinians from their lands. The land for which Palestinians have made great sacrifices is not subject to negotiation. The two-state solution, though delayed, remains the only path to a lasting peace. Failure to implement this solution will only continue the cycle of conflict," Fidan said.

He was addressing the Global Geopolitical Situation session at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Noting that the conflicts have become longer, more destructive, and widespread than at any point in recent history, Fidan said that the displacement of millions of people, the overwhelming pressure on humanitarian aid systems, and the ongoing global vulnerabilities caused by economic disruptions continue to persist.

He said that rapid advancements, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics, are redefining the world, and that multilateral institutions are struggling to remain effective in the face of shifting power dynamics.

"The UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibility of maintaining peace and security in an extremely polarized global environment," he said.

'UNCONDITIONAL LIFTING OF SANCTIONS IS NECESSARY FOR SYRIA'S RECOVERY'



Calling recent developments in Syria "encouraging," Fidan added that meaningful steps have been taken toward an inclusive and representative transitional process in Syria.

"There is a firm determination to treat all ethnic and religious groups equally. The commitment to fighting terrorism continues unwaveringly. The concerns of regional countries are being addressed. The control of chemical weapons remains a priority. For Syria's recovery to progress meaningfully, the unconditional lifting of sanctions is necessary," he added.

Highlighting that diplomacy continues to be the "only path" in Ukraine, he stated that while Türkiye advocates for a diplomatic solution, it also continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Fidan said that Africa has become one of the cornerstones of Türkiye's foreign policy through significant investments in political, economic, social, security, and humanitarian areas.

The foreign minister underlined Ankara's welcoming stance toward Africa's increasing global influence and reiterated the country's commitment to its strategic partnership with the African Union.

"Türkiye will continue to advocate for Africa's rightful place in the global order and ensure that its voice is heard more in the multilateral system," he added.