Indonesia volcano erupts, spews ash

Mount Semeru in East Java, Indonesia, erupted again on Wednesday, sending ash into the skies over Lumajang Regency, local authorities reported.

A column of volcanic ash was thrown approximately 1 km (0.62 miles) high, according to the Geological Agency of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

"It was recorded on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 22 mm and lasted for 165 seconds," the officials added, as reported by The Jakarta Globe.

As a safety measure, authorities have declared an 8 km (5 miles) exclusion zone around Semeru.

Standing at 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Semeru is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, with a history of eruptions, some of which have caused fatalities.

Indonesia, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences the highest level of seismic activity and volcanic eruptions globally, with over 120 active volcanoes.



