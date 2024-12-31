TÜÇA achieves key environmental milestones in 4 years

The Türkiye Environmental Agency (TÜÇA), established in 2020, has taken 8 significant steps in 4 years to ensure a sustainable future through environmental protection measures. These include Zero Waste Management, Deposit Return System, Green Certification, Extended Producer Responsibility, Marine Pollution Monitoring, Waste Collection Ships, and initiatives targeting schools. TÜÇA was founded under a law that came into effect on December 30, 2020, and operates in line with the environmental strategies and policies set by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change. Over the past 4 years, TÜÇA has succeeded in achieving these 8 key goals while promoting public awareness, protecting green spaces, and establishing a Deposit Return System.

ZERO WASTE MANAGEMENT

To prevent waste and promote a culture of Zero Waste across Türkiye, technical support is provided in collaboration with municipalities and universities. The 'Zero Waste' project, which started in Türkiye and spread globally, helps conserve natural resources.

DEPOSIT RETURN SYSTEM

To address environmental pollution caused by beverage packaging, TÜÇA has developed a Deposit Return System. Consumers are encouraged to return used beverage containers to collection points instead of discarding them, reducing pollution and promoting recycling. The system was piloted in Kızılcahamam, Ankara for two years and will be expanded nationwide by 2025. The 'Deposit-Paid Packaging' mobile app is now available for users.

GREEN CERTIFICATION

TÜÇA promotes eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and sustainable projects in buildings and residential areas. A 'Green Certification' is awarded to projects that meet these criteria to encourage sustainable urban development.

EXTENDED PRODUCER RESPONSIBILITY (EPR)

TÜÇA provides solutions for recycling products such as packaging waste, electronic waste, and batteries, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of products throughout their life cycle. This method, called Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), helps minimize technological waste left in nature.

MARINE POLLUTION MONITORING

To prevent environmental disasters like the mucilage crisis in the Sea of Marmara and promote sustainable fishing, TÜÇA now conducts 24/7 ship-source pollution inspections to ensure clean seas.

MARINE WASTE COLLECTION

Specialized ships are now used to collect floating waste in the Marmara, Aegean, and Mediterranean Seas. These ships help clean the sea surface and protect coastlines. In the 2024 season, TÜÇA teams collected about 10 tons of waste from the seas in İzmir, Istanbul, Mersin, and Muğla-Marmaris.

MARINE ECOSYSTEM PROTECTION

The Fethiye-Göcek region, an important tourist area with unique biodiversity, has been declared a Special Environmental Protection Area to preserve its seagrasses and marine ecosystem. The Mapa Buoy project, which will place ecological moorings on the seabed for yachts and boats, is set to launch soon, preventing damage to natural, historical, or cultural sites.

UNIVERSITY CAMPUS INITIATIVES

In 2024, TÜÇA expanded its activities to university campuses. Awareness campaigns targeting high school students were extended to university students. Over 3,500 young people at 8 different campuses received environmental and Zero Waste awareness training, and a 'Green Campus Festival' was held. The 'Environmental Truck' toured universities, starting with Sakarya University, continuing to Bolu, Bursa, Niğde, Nevşehir, and Kırşehir.

OUR LESSON IS THE ENVIRONMENT

In 2024, TÜÇA launched the 'Our Lesson is the Environment, Together for the Future' environmental awareness education project for primary, middle, and high school students across 81 provinces, beginning in Edirne and expanding to Kırklareli, Tekirdağ, and Çanakkale. TÜÇA also supported numerous projects aimed at protecting the environment and contributing to the goals of Zero Waste and a sustainable future.