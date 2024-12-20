7,000-year-old "alien" figurines found in Kuwait

Archaeological excavations in Kuwait have uncovered figurines dating back over 7,000 years, resembling "aliens" with features such as elongated skulls and flat noses. These figurines provide new insights into the artistic understanding of the Ubaid culture. The site, Bahra 1, has been one of the most significant research points on ancient Stone Age societies in the Arabian Peninsula since 2009.

The recent discoveries include small but carefully crafted clay figurines that are said to be specific to the Ubaid culture. This culture spread across a large area, from Mesopotamia to Anatolia and the Arabian Peninsula.

While similar figurines have been found in Mesopotamia, these are the first of their kind to be discovered in the Gulf region.

MEANING AND PURPOSE OF THE FIGURINES

Archaeologist Piotr Bielinski from the University of Warsaw suggested that the figurines may have had symbolic or ritualistic value for these ancient communities. The clay figurines found at Bahra 1 raise new questions about the aesthetic and symbolic understanding of the Ubaid culture.

Excavations also yielded significant findings about the origins of ceramics produced in the Arabian Peninsula. Among the two primary ceramic types used in the region, one being the Ubaid ceramics imported from Mesopotamia, the other being locally produced "Coarse Red Ware" ceramics, Bahra 1 is identified as one of the first production sites for the latter.

Analysis revealed that the clay of the local ceramics contained organic residues from wild plants, while the imported Ubaid ceramics showed traces of agricultural products like barley and wheat.

These findings are important not only archaeologically but also in terms of environmental history. The plant remains used in ceramic production may provide clues about the flora diversity in the Arabian Peninsula in the mid-6th millennium.

These discoveries help us better understand the influence of the Ubaid culture and the local production techniques in the region. Bahra 1 continues to offer significant information about this early period of human history, serving as the oldest known ceramic production center in the Gulf region.