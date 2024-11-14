AIR QUALITY IN INDIAS CAPITAL WORSENS AS SMOG ENGULFS DELHI

Air quality in India's capital New Delhi slipped into the severe category on Thursday as dense smog gripped northern states.

According to the government-run Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning came in at 424.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered poor, followed by very poor from 301 to 400, and severe between 401 and 500. According to experts, AQI in the severe category affects healthy people

For many days now, the capital has been engulfed by a thick layer of smog, which has deteriorated the air quality in the capital and adjoining areas.

Air pollution has become a persistent problem in New Delhi and it gets worse during the winter, when farmers in nearby areas burn crop stubble and add to the emissions of coal-fired plants and industrial units around the city.

In another northern Indian state, weather officials said that dense fog engulfed several cities, even affecting rail and flight operations. The Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday morning that dense fog was reported in several cities.

Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport, officials said.

According to weather predictions, the air quality is likely to be in the severe category in Delhi on Thursday, and it is likely to be in the very poor category from Friday to Sunday.

-PUNJAB, PAKISTAN ORDERS WORK FROM HOME

In neighboring Pakistan, the provincial government of the northeastern Punjab province directed the public to remain at home and ordered public and private offices to implement work from home policies to protect people from high levels of smog.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the current air quality index (AQI) of Lahore is 313, which is very dangerous for health.

"50% of all private office staff ordered to work from home due to smog situation, the decision will apply to all private offices, franchises, NGOs from November 13 to December 31," the agency said on X.

The Punjab government has already closed schools in several districts and ordered the closing of all markets at 8 pm while also restricting outdoor activities, including a ban on entering parks, zoos, museums, and sports venues to protect people.

AQI, which measures a range of pollutants, spiked above 500 on last week in Lahore, well over the dangerous standard of 300.



